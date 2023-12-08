WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new and unique store is opening Friday in Trumbull County just in time for the holidays.

Rustic Treasures on High Street is a veteran-owned and operated store with one-of-a-kind pieces. It’s owned by husband and wife team Ed and Nicolle Stanton.

Everything is made by hand by Ed who is a fabricator by trade and learned it in the Navy.

Nicolle says he combines his creativity and that knowledge to make each unique piece.

“My husband is a U.S. Navy Veteran, and so he puts his hand and sweat and tears into every piece,” said Nicolle. “Everything is made by hand. There are no two pieces that are in this store that are exactly alike. If you enjoy art or anything outside of the box stores, then this store is for you.”

Rustic Treasures can also customize personal requests or for businesses. The store is opening Friday at noon and will be open regularly on Fridays from Noon until 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rustic Treasures is located at 566 High Street NE in Warren. You can find them on Facebook.