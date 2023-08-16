WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A local school district in Trumbull County is requiring electronic tickets to enter sports games and school-affiliated events through September.

Warren G. Harding will require electronic tickets for fans to get into games through September 30.

These tickets will be needed until House Bill 33 goes into effect in October. House Bill 33 requires that schools in the OHSAA start accepting cash for admissions and concession stands for school events.

Tickets and season passes can be purchased on the school’s website.