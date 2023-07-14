WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after they received multiple calls of kids shooting at each other in a neighborhood.

Officers were called several times between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:45 a.m. Friday about shots being fired in the area of Summit Street, NW.

Thursday night, Warren dispatch received multiple calls that a “group of kids were shooting.” One caller said they believed there were two groups of kids shooting at each other, the police report said.

Officers were called again around 2:45 a.m. Friday on more reports of gunfire.

Police collected five 9mm shell casings and one live 9mm round near a home in the 800 block of Summit Street, NW.

One neighbor told officers two white vehicles were chasing after each other when one or more people got out and started shooting.

No one was reported to be injured, but it’s possible a home was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time.