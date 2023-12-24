WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some families have fish or pasta dinners on Christmas Eve, but lots of other families have pizza. One local shop has been quite busy with orders on Sunday.

Those at Sunrise Inn in Warren were busy stretching pizza dough and frying chicken, all for people looking for a taste of home over the holidays.

General manager Thomas Adair says Christmas Eve is the business’ busiest day, and it frequently stops taking orders to catch up with the demand.

“It’s a great feeling just to be a part of [it],” Adair said. “Everyone’s home on the day before Christmas. You know, I think people come into town, and it’s something special they look forward to.”

Sunrise Inn is closed on Christmas Day.