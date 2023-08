WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Family Mission and BrightView have teamed up to host a Grill, Chill, and Connect resource fair!

It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mission on Tod Avenue.

Enjoy a free cookout while getting all the information you need on mental health counseling, case management, addiction treatment, and more.

There will also be activities for the kids and community giveaways.