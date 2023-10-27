WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people stood in line Friday waiting to take part in a local organization’s annual winter coat giveaway.

People started lining up at 7 a.m. at The Warren Family Mission–a full four hours before the event started.

The mission gave out coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets to people in need of cold-weather gear. Dominic Mararri, director of public relations, says it just goes to show inflation is taking its toll on families.

“To see everybody lined up, it really makes it real just seeing that people are willing to wait hours in line just so they have those necessities to keep warm this winter,” said Mararri. “We’re just thrilled that we’re able to help people in need today.”

One woman called the giveaway a blessing.

“It’s an amazing thing that God provided and all the people,” said Amethyst Rarey, who received a coat. “I’m very grateful they’re helping so many people.”

All total, Mararri says the mission gave out 787 coats.

“We just couldn’t be more thankful for the community support,” said Mararri. “As a community, we have to help those that are struggling, and it’s vital to do that. We’re just thankful and grateful that we can continue on with that mission.”