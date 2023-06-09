WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mobile Meals is looking for volunteers to help deliver food. The organization delivers about 285 meals each day to clients across 30 different routes in the county.

Most of the people the organization serves are senior citizens, homebound, and unable to prepare their own meals.

Currently, there are more than 300 volunteers in the network between food preparation and deliveries, but Trumbull Mobile Meals is always looking to grow and expand.

“Drivers are the most important. Some of our subscribers don’t even see anyone all day long sometimes for an entire week, so our drivers are their connection to not only their meal but also to social interaction as well,” said Audrey Novotny, CEO of Trumbull Mobile Meals.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer driver, you can call Trumbull Mobile Meals at 330-394-2538.

The organization does require driver training to familiarize volunteers with procedures and routes.