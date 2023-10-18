WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman charged with capital murder stemming from a deadly fire in Trumbull County has been granted permission to see her children in the presence of a mitigation expert.

Judge Sean O’Brien granted a motion Wednesday that will allow the specialist to observe Patricia Zarlingo interact with her children while she remains in jail. Under the order, the defense counsel will need to give the Trumbull County Jail notice of the visits 48 hours in advance.

Zarlingo is one of three defendants charged with capital murder stemming from the January fire in Warren that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

She is due back in court for another pretrial in the case on January 10.