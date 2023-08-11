WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is hoping to ease at least some of the back-to-school stress by handing out 550 backpacks filled with school supplies so that children are well-equipped for another year of learning.

Crissy Wortman is a single mother with four school-aged children. She was among the hundreds of people in line Friday for the annual giveaway.

“This is so stressful this time of year. It’s outrageous the things they want them to have and the price. I can’t afford it,” Wortman said. “I’m so thankful for this because without things like this, a lot of people wouldn’t have nothing for their children.”

This year, the mission gave out about 100 more bookbags than it did last year and still ran out.

“Families are really feeling it this year, but we are thankful that we can step up. We can step into this and help alleviate some of those costs,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission.

First News did some school supply shopping and found that a typical school supply list for a first grader cost about $76.