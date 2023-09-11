WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man will spend more than two years in prison after he was sentenced Monday for drug possession.

Kenyon S. McGriff, 27, of Warren, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Judge Cynthia Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. McGriff pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

As part of his sentence, he also agreed to forfeit a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

The sentence will run concurrently with a 24-month prison sentence McGriff received from Judge Rice after pleading guilty last April to a charge of having weapons while under a disability. That charge stemmed from an investigation into an October 31, 2021, shooting at the Park Place Tavern at 2185 Parkman Road NW in Warren where McGriff was one of the gunshot victims.

The latest case involved an incident on November 14, 2022, where police followed McGriff on Idylwild Street NW and found a knife and firearm on him, along with methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl product, according to prosecutors.

McGriff is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on September 13.