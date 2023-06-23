WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury has found a Warren man guilty on nine counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to the spokesperson Guy Vogrin for the Trumbull Co. Common Pleas Court’s Prosecuting Office, Francis Lacamera, III was found guilty of all counts. Police reports from 2021 say Lacamera’s victim in the rape charges was a 13-year-old girl he had been assaulting from January to September 2020.

The nine counts of rape did have sexually violent predator clarifications, but Judge Cynthia Rice said no evidence proved Lacamera was a violent predator.

Lacamera faces the possibility of a life sentence in court for his sentencing on July 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Asst. Prosecutor Attorney Gabe Wildman gave a statement after the hearing: