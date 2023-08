WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Weathersfield man who is facing over a dozen child pornography charges was arraigned Tuesday morning.

Harold Bennett, 72, pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s accused of looking at sexually explicit images of newborns and children under 2 years old.

His bond was lowered to $50,000 due to his health concerns, and he’ll be electronically monitored if he posts bond.

His pretrial is set for August 22.