WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been a change in scheduling for speakers at the Warren Town Hall Lecture Series.

Chair of the Lecture Series Diana Bauman says due to unforeseen circumstances actress Stefanie Powers is unable to attend Wednesday’s lecture and will now take the stage at Packard Music Hall on November 15.

Local comedian Eric Thompson will take her place and speak on Wednesday, September 20.

He was originally scheduled for November 15. Tickets to both lectures are still available and can be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Lectures start at 10:30 a.m.