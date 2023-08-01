WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after several teenagers had to jump in a Jeep to dodge gunfire.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 800 block of Mason Street, NW around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When police got there, six teenagers between 14 and 17 years old were at the scene.

Police were told that the teens were sitting outside when someone walked down the street and started shooting at them. So, they all jumped in the Jeep to avoid getting shot.

Officers observed two bullet holes in the hood of the Jeep.

However, the report states that it appeared the shots were fired from the driveway, not from the street. Officers also observed a window at the home that appeared to have been shot out from inside the house. There was also a bullet hole in an outside wall that appeared to have been hit by gunfire from outside.

Officers located a shell casing on the front porch and another one in the driveway.