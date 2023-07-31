WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was the last day that Mercy Health will serve patients covered under Anthem’s Medicaid plan.

Mercy Health announced earlier this month its services are considered out-of-network after negotiations with Anthem Ohio Managed Medicaid insurance had reached a stalemate.

Those patients do have other healthcare options in the Mahoning Valley.

Steward Health Care is a preferred provider for Anthem insurance, meaning patients with Anthem’s Ohio Managed Medicaid insurance can receive covered care through Steward’s health care system.

Steward’s Regional Medical Director Dr. James Shina said patients can always ask questions about coverage.

“Finances are important, and you don’t want to get a surprise bill from you thought something was covered when it should have been or you were told it was going to be covered, so always re-verify, ask questions,” Shina said.

Steward is accepting new patients with Anthem’s Ohio Managed Medicaid insurance.

If you’re a patient with an Anthem Medicaid plan and still have questions about coverage, you can speak with a financial counselor at Steward Health Care by calling 330-841-9090.