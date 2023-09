WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual golf outing raised more than $9,010 for a Fowler teenager battling a rare eye disease.

Warren F.O.P. #34 presented Mason Coelho and his family with the check on Sept. 18.

In addition to the eye disease, Coelho has also been diagnosed with MS, Crohn’s and a rare blood disease.

He used to attend Mathews Schools, but because of his medical conditions, he’s now being home-schooled.