WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Family Fitness has announced it’s temporarily suspending operations as of Friday morning.

The fitness center and Valley Properties Investments announced a partnership that would transform the old YMCA into multi-use spaces a few months ago.

In a press release, Trumbull Family Fitness Board President Richard Thompson says the fitness center hoped to remain open as long as possible during renovations, but determined it’s in the best interest to close for the time being. Thompson called it “simply a matter of fiscal prudence.”

He pointed to the organization’s current need for a new boiler, which would cost upwards of $30,000.