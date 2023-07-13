WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Fire Department is once again fully staffed after five firefighters were sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Now, the department has 60 firefighters on staff, bringing them back to the proper staffing level.

As a result, they’ll be able to open all their stations.

Fire Chief Kenneth Nussle says this is a great day for the city.

“That enables us to staff all three stations, reducing our response times and it’s a benefit for the safety of our citizens and the safety of our firefighters,” Nussle said.

In addition to the new firefighters, the department is also getting new fire trucks and equipment.