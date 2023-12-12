WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is making Christmas a little better for some families this holiday season.

The company presented a $15,000 check to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program Tuesday at the Panera Bread location on Elm Road in Warren. In addition to the monetary donation, Covelli Enterprises presented a display of $1,000 in toys to Marine Corps representatives in attendance.

“Every year, it’s just an honor to be involved because you know what we’re doing is helping those the most in need,” said Allen Ryan, director of corporate affairs at Covelli Enterprises. “I was listening to a Frank Sinatra song this morning, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,’ and part of that song is next year things will be merry and bright. That’s part of what we do here is offering people the hope of a merry Christmas with the ability that hopefully next year they’ll be in a better position.”

This is the 40th year that Covelli Enterprises has been part of the Toys for Tots program, resulting in more than $630,000 donated to help collect and distribute toys to less fortunate children during the holidays.

You can donate monetarily at a Toys for Tots location or through the Toys For Tots website.