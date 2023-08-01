WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Overdose Awareness Day isn’t until the end of the month, but the Trumbull County Combined Health District is raising awareness all month long.

Locks of Love will be on display all month long between the purple ribbons on the fence behind the log cabin. People who’ve lost a loved one to addiction can pick up a lock at the health district and place it on the fence in their loved one’s memory.

On Aug. 21, flags will be placed on Courthouse Square. Purple flags will represent those who’ve lost their lives to an overdose, while white ones represent those who survived.

The courthouse will also be lit up purple.

“I think what it does is it brings awareness to the situation that we’re all facing,” said Kathy Parrilla, RN and drug overdose prevention coordinator. “It decreases the stigma hopefully and then it also, I think brings forth what people are doing as far as the grieving that those families are going through who have lost a loved one to this disease.”

A Project Dawn kit distribution will take place throughout the county on Aug. 31, which is Overdose Awareness Day. The kits, which include the opiate overdose reversal drug naloxone, can also be picked up at the health district any time of the year.