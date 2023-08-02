WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is investigating two separate incidents where a church was vandalized.

It happened at the Saint Elizabeth Anne Seton Church on Laird Avenue NE.

The first incident took place sometime between Thursday and Monday.

Police were told that someone flipped over four cement benches, in which two of them broke. The suspect/suspects also pushed open a window on the east side of the church and threw large rocks and a street sign into the church.

The report says nothing was missing and no one went inside the church.

The second incident took place Monday between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police were told two male children were breaking out the windows of the church. Officers were able to watch surveillance video which showed the boys kicking out a window.

Officers were able to spot the two boys, later identified as 11 and 14 years old, walking near the corner of Elm Road SE and South Street SE.

The two boys were taken to the church and identified by the church staff as the boys on video.

Police released the boys to their father, and the report says that the juvenile prosecutor will be followed up with to see if charges will be filed.