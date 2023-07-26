WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission received a large donation to help with its school supply giveaway next month.

About 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were dropped off at the mission Wednesday, all donated by Youngstown Granite and Quartz.

The donations will help ensure that children in need have the necessary supplies to be prepared for the upcoming school year. Due to the overwhelming need, the Warren Family Mission ran out of bookbags during last year’s giveaway.

This year, they’re planning to give out 500 supply-filled backpacks, 100 more than in 2022.

“Day in and day out, we see the need,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission. “There’s a lot of people in need in these current days and times that we face as a country with families struggling.”

Dave Hill says Youngstown Granite has been blessed by the community and wanted to pay it forward

“There’s a lot of people who are very unfortunate in life that could use help,” Hill said. “We’re blessed to find a place like this, that can actually give to an organization that does help out people in need.”

The Warren Family Mission’s annual backpack and school supply distribution will take place on Aug. 11. The items will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 1 p.m.