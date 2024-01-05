WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a bride’s worst nightmare: planning a wedding and then a vendor you choose closes without notice.

WKBN has done several stories about just that. So how do you know if a vendor is truly reputable?

Lori Dubasik, owner of Evaline’s Bridal in Warren, is having her bridal show on Sunday, January 7. She says you’re safer going to bridal shows where you can meet the vendor in person, rather than booking a company you’ve never heard of online, and added that the vendors who will be at Evaline’s show have a long and reputable history.

“Great reputation. Reputable vendors, and reputable designers that will deliver your dress for your wedding day. It will not be delayed. It will not ‘not’ show up” said Dubasik. “A lot of brides today are so stressed about that. The world is not the same and when you’re dealing with people knowing how to do what they need to do, it can really make a difference.”

This year Evaline’s Premier Bridal show is happening at WayPoint 4180 in Canfield rather than the Covelli Centre as in past years. The show is Sunday, January 7 at noon. Tickets are $15 and you can pre-register at EvalinesBridal.com or buy them at the door. For more information, call (330) 392-6569.