WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Inspiring Minds and Kent State University Trumbull are hosting a Youth College Expo.

Over 250 Inspiring Minds students from the Valley will take part in different workshops. They will focus on topics from education and college readiness to career exposure and personal branding.

All workshops will be led by Kent faculty and professors.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kent State University Trumbull Classroom Administration building.