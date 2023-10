WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case against Kashaun Williams.

Williams was in court Tuesday for a final pretrial leading up to his trial. He’s charged with capital murder stemming from the April 2 shooting death of James Chapman in Warren.

The court ruled on several motions Tuesday prior to jury selection getting underway.

The court hopes to have a jury seated by the afternoon of November 2.