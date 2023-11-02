WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury has been selected for a Trumbull County capital murder case.

The jury was picked on Thursday, with opening arguments and testimony scheduled to begin Monday morning in Kashaun Williams’ case.

Williams is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and kidnapping stemming from the April 2 shooting on Lener Avenue SW in Warren that killed James Chapman.

There will be increased security during the trial, including more deputies at the courthouse.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.