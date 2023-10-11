WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge issued a stern warning for a man who failed to make restitution payments: Come back to court with a job and a plan to make the payments.

Those were Judge Sean O’Brien’s words to defendant John Webb in court Wednesday during a status hearing.

Webb was sentenced to five years probation in November 2022 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property. He was also ordered to pay the victim more than $12,000 in restitution. Part of Webb’s probation was to maintain employment and make monthly payments of $50.

The Trumbull County Probation Department said Webb failed to do so, just making his first payment Tuesday.

“You’re going to make every effort there is to show the court when we come back that you’re finally taking this serious,” said Judge O’Brien. “And that you’re going to make some serious restitution.”

Webb told the judge he was “currently and actively looking for a job” and had an interview Thursday at Get Go.

Judge O’Brien also ordered Webb to go to the probation department once weekly to show what he is doing to obtain and maintain employment.

Webb is due back in court for another status hearing on November 15.