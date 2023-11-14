WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday for the attempted kidnapping of a corrections officer at the Trumbull County Jail.

Anthony Jackson, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping and assault. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald J. Rice said consecutive sentences were necessary due to the seriousness of the offense, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say the case involved a 2022 incident in the Trumbull County Jail where a female corrections officer was grabbed and the defendant tried to pull her into a cell.

Jackson was given credit for about 450 days already served in jail.