WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Later this month, for the second time, a Warren church will host a fundraiser to help an international organization working to end child sex slavery.

On Saturday, September 23, North Mar Church is hosting a run, walk and bike event for the group called “Remember Nhu.”

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Kent State Trumbull campus.

Nhu is the name of the woman saved by the founder of the organization, Akron’s Carl Ralston, after Nhu was sold into sex trafficking in Cambodia.

Last year, the event raised $23,000, enough to create a safe house in Thailand.

There will be a 5K run and walk that costs $25, or $40 for a family.

There will also be bike routes that vary from 30, 15 and 5 miles that are $40, or $75 for a family.