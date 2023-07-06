WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correction Center received an additional nine-month prison sentence for a fight at the Trumbull Correctional Institution during which a corrections officer was hit in the face.

Carl Purefoy, 35, pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault charge. His sentence will be served consecutively to the 10-year prison sentence Purefoy is presently serving for conviction of aggravated robbery out of Summit County.

The Trumbull County case involved an Aug. 25, 2019, fight at TCI.

The plea hearing canceled a trial that was scheduled to start Monday, July 10, before Judge Cynthia Rice.