WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to charges in connection to the assault of two prison guards at Trumbull Correctional Institution.

Jermaine Montgomery, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree felonious assault and third-degree assault charges for the attack on the two guards on June 20, 2023, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said the latest case involved a search of the cell of a TCI inmate during which time two correction officers were punched, with one sustaining a broken nose.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Rice sentenced Montgomery to an indefinite term of four to six years in prison to be served after his sentences for convictions out of Licking County.

Montgomery is now incarcerated in Madison Correctional Institution.