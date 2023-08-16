WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former inmate from Trumbull Correctional Institution received additional prison time after attacking a corrections officer at the local prison.

Carl Spencer, 32, received a five to seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Wednesday, which will be added to his 11-year sentence given out of Stark County. Spencer is now incarcerated at Toledo Correctional Institution, serving his sentence for convictions of involuntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, abduction and tampering with evidence.

He pleaded guilty to a second-degree felonious assault charge before Judge Cynthia Rice on Wednesday stemming from an April 2 fight at the prison where Spencer punched a female corrections officer in the face and continued the attack as they fell to the ground.

The officer suffered broken bones in her vertebrae and thigh, according to prosecutors. A report said the inmate staged the attack in retaliation because the correction officer had confiscated his “hootch.”

Spencer was originally sentenced on charges connected to the death of Nicholas Stein, whose remains were found buried in the backyard of a Massillon home in April 2018. Stein had been reported missing since January 2017.