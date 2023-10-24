WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull Correctional Institution inmate whose trial was supposed to begin on Monday opted to plead guilty in the case.

Drequan Abdullah pleaded guilty to felony harassment with a bodily substance.

Prosecutors say in August 2022, Abdullah threw a cup of urine through the door of his prison cell, striking a corrections officer.

Abdullah is currently serving time on aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability charges out of Mahoning County.

Judge Ronald Rice sentenced him to an additional six months behind bars.

Abdullah is now expected to be released in April 2027.