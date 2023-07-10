WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The former Trumbull County dance teacher convicted of gross sexual imposition was back in a Trumbull County Courtroom Monday morning.

Katilyn Wilkes pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging her with six counts of sexual battery, in place of the six counts of rape the jury could not reach a verdict on last month. During her trial in May, Wilkes was found guilty of five counts of gross sexual imposition, three of which were lesser included offenses on rape charges.

Prior to sentencing, Wilkes thanked the court for its time.

“I’m a really good person,” Wilkes said. “Still to this day, I would do anything for anybody.”

Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice sentenced Wilkes to a total of three to four and a half years in prison.

Wilkes will also have to register as a tier 3 sex offender for the rest of her life, and cannot be a teacher or dance instructor.