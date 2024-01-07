WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A home is being ruled as a total loss after a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of Miller Street SW around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but managed to get out. It did not appear anyone was injured.

Lordstown, Weathersfield, Champion, Newton Falls and Warren fire departments all assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.