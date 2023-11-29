WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – What could be more magical during the Christmas Season than holiday favorites sung by beloved Disney princesses?

“That’s What Christmas Means To Me” is a holiday princess concert happening Sunday at Robins Theatre in Warren.

The show, presented by Castle on a Cloud Entertainment, is a chance for parents and kids to become part of a magical world filled with music and dazzling performances for the holidays. Local performers dress up like Disney princesses and other popular characters to sing Disney songs and holiday music.

One of the performers, Cara DeChurch, says the show captures the true spirit of Christmas.

“The Christmas holiday season is all about the children. You know, as we get older we kind of lose that magic, so if you need to find some of that childlike faith or belief again, I think you should come and check our show out,” said DeChurch. “You can expect to see all of your favorite princesses singing songs from their movies, also a lot of holiday classics.”

“That’s What Christmas Means to Me” is on Sunday, December 3 with one show at 2 p.m. at Robins Theatre, located at 160 East Market Street.

Tickets range from $15 to $35 plus applicable fees. All tickets are reserved seating and are on sale now at RobinsTheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and at the events. You can also call (234) 437-6246.