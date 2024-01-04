WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorcycle enthusiasts take note: The annual motorcycle exhibit at Warren’s Packard Museum begins Saturday, and the featured bikes this year are Harleys.

In an area at Warren’s National Packard Museum — where some of the most historic Harley-Davidsons are being displayed — is the most historic of them all, built two years after the company was founded in 1903.

“This is the 1905, that — as far as we know here at the exhibit — is the oldest running Harley-Davidson in the world,” said Jim Iacozili, with the museum.

Iacozili is chairman of the 24th annual motorcycle exhibit that opens Saturday at the Packard museum.

This year, there are 37 bikes — 30 of which are Harleys — to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

“This is the largest display of motorcycles that we’ve ever had in the 24 years, because we had so many unique Harley-Davidsons that we didn’t want to turn them all down,” Iacozili said. “We did have to turn some down.”

There’s a Harley from 1912, and another one from 1928.

“This is the first Harley-Davidson that actually had a front brake on it because this motorcycle was going to get a top speed of about 80-90 miles an hour,” Iacozili said.

But there are more that just vintage bikes. There’s a 1995 30th anniversary edition of the Electra Glide Ultra Classic , and a 2003 100th anniversary edition.

It’s not all Harleys. There are Hondas, too: 70cc’s to 175cc’s from the 1960s and 1970s.

“It amazes me how many collectors and the types of bikes that are in people’s garages and around town,” Iacozili said. “This is a great venue to be able to present those motorcycles and show the motorcycles to the community, with all the history of the Packard car as well.”

Also at the Packard museum is the newest addition: A recreation of a 1929 Packard Vincent Speedster. It was built in California by Warren JFK graduate Jerry Miscevich over the course of 20 years. It was bought by founder of Sports Clips Gordon Logan in 2019, who then donated the car to the Packard Museum.

The motorcycle exhibit at the National Packard Museum opens on Saturday, Jan. 6, and runs through June 1.