WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Robins Theatre has just announced another act that will be gracing its stage in November.

Hard rock band Dokken with BulletBoys will be coming to Robins Theatre on Nov. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Dokken was known in the hard rock and heavy metal scene in the early 80s, featuring songs such as “Breaking the Chains,” “Alone Again” and “Burning like a Flame.”

Dokken members currently include Don Dokken as vocals, Mick Brown on drums, Jon Levin (on guitar and Chris McCarvill on bass.

BulletBoys are an American rock band originally formed in 1986 from Los Angeles, California. The band members currently include founding member frontman Marq Torien, guitarist Ira Black formerly of Lizza Borden, bassist Brad Lang and drummer Fred Aching.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m., with a presale accessible only to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” happening Aug. 3 at the same time.