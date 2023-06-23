WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police engaged in a chase Wednesday night after responding to a scene for reports of multiple gunshots.

Warren Police responded to a reported shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Fairfield Street NE near Olive Avenue NE. The caller reported hearing six to seven shorts fired by six or seven masked males on the street, according to reports.

When police arrived on scene, an officer observed two of the males jump a fence on Fairfield Street and pursued them on foot through several backyards, jumping over fences as they went.

Officers caught one suspect, identified as Javontai Harris, 22, who was in possession of a .40 caliber Glock with an extended magazine, reports state. Harris had an outstanding warrant for arrest through Trumbull County for probation violation, and was placed under arrest under the warrant and obstructing, according to reports.

When conducting a search of Harris, police located two knotted bags, one containing a white rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine and the second a brown rock-like substance suspected to be heroin/fentanyl compound, reports state.

Harris is currently facing charges of having weapons while under disability, but other charges are pending investigation.

Reports state police searched the area for evidence of shots fired but were unable to locate anything. Witnesses reported that the group of suspects arrived in a silver Buick, which officers found still running and unoccupied on Fairfield Street.

Another suspect was apprehended but released on scene, according to reports. It is unclear what happened to the other reported subjects, as they are not detailed in the report.