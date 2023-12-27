WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man remains behind bars on multiple weapons, drug trafficking, and other drug charges after a run-in with Warren police officers on December 20.

According to the police report, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Parkman Road SE near Oak Street at around 4 p.m.

An officer spotted the car in question — a blue Honda Civic — and began following it for a few blocks when the car abruptly turned into a Sunoco gas station on West Market Street, nearly hitting another vehicle, according to the report.

The report states that the officer initiated a traffic stop at which time the driver, later identified as Christopher Lee Scott, got out of the vehicle and started walking away, reportedly ignoring officer commands to stay in the vehicle and stop.

Scott, who was wearing an ankle monitor, was detained after a second officer arrived on the scene. Police reportedly found suboxone and empty plastic bags in his pockets.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered three 9mm handguns, including one that was reported stolen out of Boardman, according to the report.

Police say that they also found an Army lunch box containing suspected crack cocaine, a large purple balloon containing suspected heroin, a second clear bag of suspected heroin, multiple suboxone packets, drug paraphernalia, and about $250 in cash.

Police say Scott was cited for DUI and failure to yield right of way/stop sign.

In addition to trafficking in drug charges, Scott faces charges of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

He is in the Trumbull County Jail.