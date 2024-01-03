WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two defendants are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Wednesday in Trumbull County drug trafficking cases.

David Johnson, 29, of Liberty Township, pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

The release states that Johnson faces up to 66 months in prison. He will receive his sentence following a background investigation.

Also pleading guilty Wednesday was Alyssa Scott, 25, of Warren. Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree aggravated trafficking of drugs and faces a sentence of up to 72 months in prison, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Each case involved undercover investigations by the TAG Drug Trask Force. Prosecutors say TAG conducted controlled buys of oxycodone, which led to a search of Johnson’s home in which pills were found. TAG also conducted controlled buys in Scott’s case, this time of the drug hydrocodone, prosecutors said.