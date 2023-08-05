WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community was treated to a “fun day” on Saturday while raising awareness to stop gun violence in the city.

A “Stop the Gun Violence Fun Day” took place Saturday afternoon at the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue.

Pride and Joy LLC organized the event, which included bounce houses, cornhole and musical performances throughout the afternoon. The event also featured an outdoor basketball tournament, along with a mural, which children were welcomed to sign.

The message of the mural was to agree to stop the gun violence.

“Well, it just lets us know that as a community: 1. We’re building bridges; 2. We’re taking action in the sixth ward, where most of our crimes happen; and 3. It’s okay to come outside after COVID to play with one another and get along in a positive way,” said Sher-ree Glover, with Pride and Joy.

Several organizations — including the Warren Family Mission and Trumbull County Panthers — helped put on the event.

