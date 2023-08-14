WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday for a new industrial park in Warren.

Governor Mike DeWine will attend the event where the first shovel will be overturned for the construction of the West Warren Industrial Park.

The event is set for 10 a.m. at the site on Nevada Avenue.

DeWine will be joined by other local and county officials.

The Western Reserve Port Authority approved the 86-acre project in February. The park will offer space for existing local companies looking to expand and attract companies from outside the area.

The need for the park was fueled by large entities such as Ultium Cells and Foxconn coming to the area and the supply chain opportunities those plants brought with them, according to Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The property the park will sit on is owned by the City of Warren and Warren City Schools and is three miles from key state routes and downtown Warren.