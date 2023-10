WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren is hosting its first-ever indoor Greek Food Fest.

It starts today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Just like their usual outdoor summer fest, you can enjoy dishes like souvlaki, gyros, and roasted lamb shanks.

The fest also runs Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 – 9 p.m.