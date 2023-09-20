WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury did not return an indictment on a robbery charge against a man arrested in Niles earlier this year.

The jury did return misdemeanor charges of aggravated trespass and petty theft in John Lett’s case, however. Those charges were sent back to Niles Municipal Court on Wednesday, according to court records.

Niles police arrested Lett in July, reporting that he robbed a convenience store and that they were able to track him down because he was wearing a shirt with his employer’s logo on it.

Investigators said Lett had forced his way behind the GetGo counter, pushing a store manager in the process and taking off with cigars.

According to a police report, a clerk told officers that the man was upset because they refused to sell him cigars because he didn’t show them an ID. The clerk said the man told them to hurry up because he needed to get to work and threatened to go get a gun from his car before going behind the counter to grab the cigars.

Police say they found packs of cigars and a BB gun that resembled a handgun inside the car Lett was driving.

According to the police report, Lett asked police if he could go back and pay for the items when he was approached about the incident.

Niles Municipal Court records do not specify when Lett will be in court again.