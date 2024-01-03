WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined to return an indictment against a man who had been accused of shooting a dog with a pellet gun in Mecca.

The grand jury returned a “no bill” in the case against Todd Eggleston, 48. Grand jury proceedings are secret, so it’s unclear why the jury chose not to indict, but a “no bill” generally means that the jury believes there is not enough evidence or probable cause in the case.

Charges were initially filed in August after investigators with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were called to a home on Mahan Denman Road.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, Eggleston admitted to shooting the dog because he was upset it was chewing the woodwork in the house.

Deputies noted they found damage caused by the dog on an outside door and a large burn pile in the backyard.

Deputies had also reported that Eggleston hit a woman and reported injuries to the woman’s face, but Eggleston denied hitting her.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.