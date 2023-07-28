WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County residents who have questions about how to prepare their assets to pass down to loved ones will soon have help through a program made available through several county offices.

The Trumbull County Recorder, clerk of courts and probate court offices are joining together to offer their Good Deeds program to help those with questions on how to pass on their estate after they pass on.

The program consists of several presentations discussing the following topics over the course of about an hour:

Real estate

Motor vehicles

Boats

Mobile homes

Bank accounts

Life insurance

Investments

Wills

Trumbull County recorder Tod Latell said the program’s goal is to give the county’s residents the tools they need to help their families save time and money during such an emotional period.

“How you own your assets while you are living will determine what happens to those assets when you pass,” Latell said.

The Good Deeds program has already run in other Ohio counties, and Latell said his involvement with the Ohio Recorders Association served as a catalyst for bringing it to the Valley.

“I was able to attend a Good Deeds program in another county back in 2019, and thought it would be great to start here,” Latell said.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic put the program on hold, Latell said the Trumbull County services are “finally ready and excited to bring this program home.”

The plan is to hold quarterly presentations in various locations across the county, according to Clerk of Courts Karen Infante.

“We are looking for locations, so please reach out to my office, the Recorder’s office, or Probate Court if you have a venue available,” Infante said.

The first community presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Demetrios Community Center in Warren. It is free and open to those interested who live in Trumbull County.