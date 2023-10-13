WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Thursday on a charge of vandalism after some windows were broken at the Trumbull County Courthouse.

Christopher Gembicki, 36, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday after deputies arrested him just after 11 p.m. at the courthouse on High Street.

Four windows were damaged.

According to police. Gembicki said he got the rocks from the nearby fountain area but didn’t provide any other details.

Gembicki pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday when bond was set at $2,500. The judge ordered him to stay away from the building. Gembicki will be back in court on Oct. 19.

In April, Joanna McCane, 44, was sentenced to five years probation and must pay $5,000 restitution to the board of Trumbull County Commissioners for damage she did to the courthouse.

Investigators say she broke 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse in November 2021.