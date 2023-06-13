WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening this weekend in Warren, Full Spectrum Community Outreach is hosting its annual Pride festival and parade.

It will be this Saturday at Courthouse Square.

Full Spectrum CEO Tim Bornter says they are stepping up security measures this year due to the political climate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights.

He encourages anyone to come out and enjoy the fun.

“We also want to promote education and awareness because there are so many people who don’t like us. We want them to come and enjoy the festival and see what we’re about because they can see the different organizations that are trying to help our community,” Bornter said.

The parade starts at noon with the festival immediately afterward. The festivities end at 10 p.m.

They will have more than 100 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, a beer garden and more.