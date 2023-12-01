WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren G. Harding running back Kay’Ron Adams is entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

The University of Massachusetts junior made the announcement on social media Friday.

Adams played in all 12 games this season, rushing for 1,157 yards with 12 touchdowns, both of which are new FBS records at UMass.

Adams said in his social media post, “I want to give a special thank you to my Warren G. Harding Raiders, all the coaches and support staff that helped guide me into the position I’m in today.” He added, “I’m dream chasing and I got to take care of my family.”

Kay’Ron Adams ran for over 3,000 yards and accounted for 35 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Warren G. Harding. He was also a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.